Rebecca Jean (Hadley) Shipper, 79, of Splendora, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born on Thursday, July 16, 1942, in Cleburne, Texas to W.G. Hadley and Edwina Rebecca (Wood) Hadley, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Rebecca was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Harmon Shipper, and brother, Bill Hadley.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Rickey Shipper of Splendora, Texas, Laura Rhodes and husband William of Huffman, Texas, Christy Shipper of Huntsville, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Mixon and husband Lawrence of Erbendorf, Germany, Zachary Rhodes and fiancé Emily Perez of Huffman, Texas, Melissa Shipper and fiancé Jessie Berry of Cleveland, Tennessee, Haylei Patterson and Tristan Nealis both of Huntsville, Texas; great-grandchild, Lawrence Michael Mixon, Jr.; life-long best friend of over 40 years, Heidi Spangler; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Rebecca will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 2, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 pm. Internment will follow immediately at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Garden. Pastor Joshua Thurman officiating. Pallbearers include William Rhodes, Zachary Rhodes, Tristan Nealis, Scott Robertson, Jeffrey Spangler, and Nick Helfrich. Honorary Pallbearer 2nd Lt. Lawrence Michael Mixon. Rebecca was a member of the Caney Creek Cowboy Church.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

