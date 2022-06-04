Randy Lee Rogers, 69, of Hull, Tx entered into Heaven Wednesday, June 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Rogers was born on September 12, 1952, to the late John Edwin Rogers and Clara Nell Taylor in Liberty, TX. He was a retired owner at Double K Construction.

Randy loved to BBQ and his trophies were a testament of all the BBQ cook-offs he competed in. He loved to dance so you could find him anytime on the dance floor. He loved bull riding, four-wheelers, raising lambs and working cows.

Mr. Rogers is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Lea Rogers; brother, Clark Edwin Rogers.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife; Rebecca Rogers, sons: Kirk Rogers and wife Megan of Raywood, TX, Kade Fregia and wife Ashtyn of Tarkington, TX; daughter, Kristin Barnett and husband Mark of Shepherd, TX; brothers, Leslie Rogers and wife Tammie of Hull, TX; grandchildren, Hunter and Colt Barnett, Kenli and Callie Jo Fregia, Kylee, Kamdyn, and Kody Rogers.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 10:00 A.M Saturday, June 4, 2022, til service time at Faith and Family Chapel. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Funeral Service in Baston, TX with Rev. Hector Marchado officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers are Mutt Nueman, Hunter Barnett, David Lee Rogers, Kade Fregia, Kirk Rogers, Mark Barnett.

