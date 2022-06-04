Bobbie Rae Massingill, 87, born February 23, 1935 to the late Stonewall & Lessie Mae Stutts. Mrs. Massingill passed away peacefully on June 1st surrounded by her loving family.

Bobbie was a cherished wife & mother. She was a stay at home mother and grandmother to her family who she adored. A devoted wife to Eugene Revelle Massingill of 70 years of marriage is something to brag about, and she did just that. Bubba & Boog known by many were such a precious pair. She loved people and Bobbie loved to make you laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, siblings, Kenneth Stutts, Leon Stutts, Elsie Mae Spell, Lounell Courts and Carolyn Williams; her 2 precious babies, Talmadge and Rebecca Massingill.

Survived by her husband, Eugene Revelle Massingill of Honey Island, Texas; son, Joel Massingill and his wife Lynda Massingill of Honey Island, Texas; daughter, Lessie Roth of Kountze, Texas; grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Josh Jackson, Amanda Ward & son Zachary Tatom, T.J. and wife Emily Massingill, Leah Gibbs, Kyle and wife Rachael Roth and Kaleb and wife Stephanie Roth; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. til service time on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Faith and Family Chapel. Service of Remembrance will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas with Rev. Kevin Luke. Intermet will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Pallbearers are T.J. Massingill, Zachary Tatom, Landen Foxworth, Kyle Roth, Kaleb Roth and Chris Drake. Honorary Pallbearers are Roger Courts and Buddy Spell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

