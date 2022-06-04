Anton Charlie Smesny, 94, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown. He was born January 2, 1928, in Eastgate, Texas, to parents Teodor Smesny and Marie Cervenka Smesny.

Anton was a member of St. Anne Catholic church and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic church. He was a lifetime resident of Dayton. Anton was employed as a crane operator in offshore construction. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, coins, and old bottles. He loved sports, especially Texas teams.

Anton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pearl Smesny; his brother and sisters, Aloisie Smesny, Joe Smesny, Raymond Arnold Smesny, Mary Hattie Wilkinson, and Betty Fielder.

He is survived by sons, Kenny Smesny and wife Serena and Chuck Smesny and wife Lisa; daughter, Karen Shipman and her husband Buggs; grandchildren, Leia Miller and husband Andy, Chelsea Carrell & husband Steven, Lindsey Votaw and husband Danny, Erika Krigar and husband Chris, Travis Smesny and wife Lacy and Morgan Shipman; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kenzie Miller, Grayson, Jaxson and Mia Carrell, Hunter, Savana and Audrey Votaw, Mila and Chloe Krigar, Caleb, Sam and Maysen Smesny and Landrey Goff; sister, Georgia May; brother, Robert Smesny and wife Malba; sister-in-law, Janelle Ballinger; numerous nieces and nephews; other friends and relatives.

Graveside services for Anton will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, with Deacon Archie Benham officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

