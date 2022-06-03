Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s annual powwow continues on Saturday

If you missed the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’s 52nd Annual Powwow on Friday, you are in luck as there is still another day of performances. Gates open at noon on Saturday, June 4, and admission is $7 per day for visitors age 7 and older. Children 6 or younger are free.

On Friday, the dancers, dressed in brightly-colored and adorned regalia, wowed the crowd with their energetic performances. In addition to dancing, booths set up around the perimeter of the Tribe’s Reservation Ballpark offer various food items and arts and crafts.

The powwows are an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture. The history of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s powwows dates back to 1966. Today, the tribe hosts two annual powwows – a children’s powwow in January and a powwow for all age groups each June.

Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott)

The Alabama-Coushatta Reservation is located on US 190 between Livingston and Woodville. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has the oldest reservation in the state located on approximately 10,200 acres in the Big Thicket of Deep East Texas.

The Tribe is a fully functioning sovereign government with a full array of health and human services, including law enforcement and emergency services. There are more than 1,300 members, about half of whom live on the Reservation.

Here are photos from Friday’s powwow:

Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott) Photo from the 52nd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas on Friday, June 3. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Lott)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

