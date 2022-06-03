Bluebonnet News offering local businesses a chance in the spotlight

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that will be part of the front page of the website.

There is no charge to be included in the business profile section. This is a courtesy to local businesses.

Bluebonnet News wishes to profile each and every business in the community, but with limited time and resources, this is not possible, so we are giving local businesses the opportunity to help us put them in the spotlight. Profile submissions will be reviewed by staff and posted to the website each week.

In order to be published in these news articles, businesses must include a few photos. A group photo of employees is recommended. Photos should be high-resolution to avoid them appearing grainy on the website.

This offer is open to all businesses within the area listed above with the exception of individual sales consultants (i.e. Avon, Scentsy, Herbalife). Local real estate agencies and brokers are welcome to participate, but independent realtors must be part of an overall team/group.

Download the attached Word document form here: https://bluebonnetnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Bluebonnet-News-business-profile-questionnaire.docx

Once completed, please email the questionnaire and photos to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Emails cannot be larger than 20 MBs, or they will be automatically rejected by the server, so keep that in mind when making a submission.

