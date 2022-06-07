Jacky Ray Keith, age 85 of Dayton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born March 20, 1937, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Lester and Callie Keith who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Lemuel, Charles, Travis and Alton Keith; and sister, Maxine Erderly.

Mr. Keith retired from Rohm & Haas.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patsy Annelle Keith; daughter, Lisa Keith Driver and husband Darryl; sons, Marc Alan Keith and wife Kim, Jacky Brian Keith and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Kyle Keith and wife Amanda, Cameron Keith and wife Megan, Christopher Keith, Charles Keith and wife Kaitlyn, Sydney Driver, Courtney Driver, Cristian Driver and wife Ashley, Zachary Driver and wife Robin; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Kenzie, and Isaiah Driver, Daniel and Ezekial Driver, Javon, Nathan, and Haylie Grant, Kline and Katherine Keith, Knox Keith and Baby Boy, Cooper and Harper Keith; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Rural Shade Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. For those desiring donations may be made to the Rural Shade Baptist Church Building Fund.

