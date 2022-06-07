Joy Ann Seale, 83, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born on Saturday, September 17, 1938, in Linden, Texas to Grady Cary Seale and Mildred Lucille (Early) Seale, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Joy was also preceded in death by her niece, Waynette Hardy.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving brother, Jerry Franklin Seale; sister, Carey Margaret Mosley and husband Alton Wayne; niece, Vicki Hawthorne and Buddy; nephews, Troy Seale and wife Michelle, Albert Hardy; great-nephews, Zack Seale and wife Tara, Eathen Seale; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

