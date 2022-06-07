Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2022:

  • Mata, Alan Alberto – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Davilla, Pedro – Possession of Marijuana
  • Ortiz, Nestor – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Emerson, Chance – Public Order Crimes Class C
  • Emerson, Richard Gene – Public Orders Crime Class C
  • Shelley, Deleon Mechunn – Burglary of a Building
  • Poland, Ernest Kody – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  1. Weed really ? We are still doing that silly stuff ? I just want the guy who injured the elderly to meet me for a beer. These rest of these clowns are just clowns LOLK

