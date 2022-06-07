Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2022:

Mata, Alan Alberto – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Davilla, Pedro – Possession of Marijuana

Ortiz, Nestor – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Emerson, Chance – Public Order Crimes Class C

Emerson, Richard Gene – Public Orders Crime Class C

Shelley, Deleon Mechunn – Burglary of a Building

Poland, Ernest Kody – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

