Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2022:
- Mata, Alan Alberto – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Davilla, Pedro – Possession of Marijuana
- Ortiz, Nestor – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Emerson, Chance – Public Order Crimes Class C
- Emerson, Richard Gene – Public Orders Crime Class C
- Shelley, Deleon Mechunn – Burglary of a Building
- Poland, Ernest Kody – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
