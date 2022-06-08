Free Outdoor Expo coming to Cleveland this weekend

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is just days away from its annual family-friendly festival, Outdoor Expo, happening this Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is held at the beginning of each summer at Stancil Park and features “outdoor” activities and educational exhibits, including the popular Snake & Reptile Show, archery, a BB gun range, KidFish catch & release fishing, the Liberty County AgriLife AgVenture exhibit, KidZone inflatable area, and the Touch-a-Truck exhibit, where kids (and adults) can sit in, touch, and take pictures with interesting vehicles and construction equipment.

This year’s Outdoor Expo is sponsored by BNSF Railway and made possible with the sponsorship and support of almost 30 businesses, local and even some outside of our area.

John Hart of Hart RV & Boat Storage has been the committee chair for the past several years, and his goal is to host an event that invites families to experience outdoor activities they may not get to experience often or ever.

Some of the children who have attended in the past have never fished before, and the committee wants to make sure that opportunity is given at absolutely no cost to the families.

Outdoor Expo offers free admission, so all of the featured activities are available at no charge. There are food trucks and vendors, so bring money if you want to eat or shop, but mostly just come out and enjoy the day!

Get more info and share with your friends: https://fb.me/e/1r87Z5h7X

