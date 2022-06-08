Fatal accident claims life in Hull

A local man and woman were involved in a fatal two-vehicle accident on FM 770 in Hull near the Liberty-Hardin county line around 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries and the woman was critically injured.

According to Fire Chief Benny Carroll with Liberty County ESD 2 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue), a road construction truck hauling a trailer was traveling southbound on FM 770 around 6 p.m. Tuesday when it was struck on the driver’s side of the vehicle by a southbound motorcycle carrying two persons.

Carroll said it appears the truck was attempting to turn into a driveway on the east side of the roadway. As it turned, the motorcycle attempted to pass on the east side and struck driver’s side of the truck. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His passenger was flown to a Houston-area trauma center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported for those in the work truck.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis conducted an inquest at the scene and made the pronouncement of death for the motorcycle driver. No autopsy was ordered.

The accident caused the complete closure of both lanes of travel for a couple of hours.

The accident is being investigated by state troopers. Assisting at the scene were Liberty County ESD 2 firefighters, Allegiance EMS and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is available at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

