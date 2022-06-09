James Loyd Moseley passed away on June 7, 2022 at the age of 52. James was born, raised and graduated from high school in Liberty, Texas. He worked as an OTR truck driver for CFI, traveling the country with his faithful companion, Zeus – also fondly referred to as Z-man. When not working, James enjoyed going to casinos and spending time visiting family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Norma Lee Moseley; and his brother, Herman “Pee-wee” Moseley.

James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Lisa Moseley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation for James will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM.

