Liberty PD launches ‘Are You Okay?’ to assist elderly residents

Liberty Police Department has initiated a new service called “Are You Okay?” to ensure that the elderly in the community have someone check on them periodically.

Started by Sgt. Chris Watson, “Are You Okay?” is a voluntary and free service offered by Liberty Police Department to residents of Liberty. Disabled residents may be added to the registry after a case-by-case evaluation.

“The program is designed for the elderly – to put their minds and the minds of their relatives at ease. The way it works is people either sign themselves up or their relatives sign them up through an application process. We do a once-a-week visit to the elderly person’s home to make sure they are okay. If families request more days, we will work with them,” Watson said.

For children and family members of elderly Liberty citizens often living in another state or city, having the assistance of police officers is a godsend.

“We always get calls from people checking up on their mom or dad, or another relative. They may have tried calling their loved one and couldn’t get through to them by phone. We will try calling from our police dispatch center, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It’s a minimal effort on our part to make the call. If we cannot reach them by phone, then we reach out to their emergency contacts. If that doesn’t work, we will dispatch an officer to the person’s home to check on them,” Watson said.

In a city like Liberty, where there is a high percentage of the population at retirement age and beyond, programs like “Are You Okay?” are much needed, said Watson. He cites a recent situation for an elderly Liberty woman who had fallen inside her home and had been unable to get up for three days. It wasn’t until she was missed at church that someone thought to go check on her.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our residents don’t have someone to check on them daily. This program is our way of giving back to the generation that has given so much to us for so many years,” Watson said.

To sign up or get more information on “Are You Okay?”, contact Liberty Police Department by calling 936-336-5666.

