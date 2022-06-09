John David Wayne, 59, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born on Friday, March 15, 1963, in Woodsworth, Ohio, to Bobby L Wayne and Rebecca Ann (Casto) Wayne.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Ann Castro Smith.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving father, Bobby L. Wayne and wife Susan; brothers, Richard Wayne and wife Veronica, Neal Roberts, Miles Wayne and wife Janie, Brad Wayne and wife Terree; sister, Bobbie Wayne; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

