Fatal crash victims identified

A 30-year-old Hull man, Patrick Roth, has been identified as the man killed in a motorcycle and truck accident on FM 770 in Hull about a mile from the Liberty-Hardin county line around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, who leads the Liberty office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Roth and his passenger, Mira Kaylin Brown, 32, of Batson, were traveling southbound on a 2008 Hyosung motorcycle.

Roth attempted to pass a southbound Dodge 3/4-ton crew cab truck and trailer owned by Gulf Coast, a road construction services company, that was turning left into a private driveway.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. Roth died at the scene. Brown was airlifted to Kingwood Hospital with critical injuries. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Liberty County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis conducted an inquest at the scene. He did not order an autopsy. Roth’s body was taken to Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson.

Willoughby said Trooper Chris Richmond conducted a thorough investigation of the vehicles at the scene, and that investigation will continue in the coming days. The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office will be consulted if charges are warranted against Gulf Coast or the driver of the company vehicle.

Willoughby said that speed may have been a contributing factor in the motorcycle crashing with the truck.

