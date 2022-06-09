Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 6, 2022:

  • Estrada-Anda, Miguel Candelario – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication
  • Critchett, Joshua Taylor – Assault/Family Violence
  • Crocker, Amanda Lynette – Bench Warrant
  • Smith, Laurence Dean Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material
  • Banning, Tavasha Marie – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon
  • Clark, Shawn Garrett – Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon
  • Mayon, Charles David – No Driver’s License and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Blalock, Dustin Lane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Trespass
  • Earheart, Dwayne Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Criminal Trespass
  • Dickerson, Michael Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Roberts, Sarah Bea – Public Intoxication
  • Moreno, Genaro – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, No Driver’s License and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License Plate
  • Hair, Christopher Ian – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication
