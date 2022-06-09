Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 6, 2022:

Estrada-Anda, Miguel Candelario – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication

Critchett, Joshua Taylor – Assault/Family Violence

Crocker, Amanda Lynette – Bench Warrant

Smith, Laurence Dean Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material

Banning, Tavasha Marie – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon

Clark, Shawn Garrett – Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon

Mayon, Charles David – No Driver’s License and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Blalock, Dustin Lane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Trespass

Earheart, Dwayne Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Criminal Trespass

Dickerson, Michael Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility, Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Roberts, Sarah Bea – Public Intoxication

Moreno, Genaro – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, No Driver’s License and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License Plate

Hair, Christopher Ian – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication

