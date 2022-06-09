Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2022:

Weeks, Casey Clark – Theft

Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Delacruz, Victor – Hold for Gregg County-Aggravated Robbery

Perew, David A. – Sale/Distribute/Display Harmful Material to Minor

Cosey, Damitreon Markquice – Bond Forfeiture-Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder by Threat

Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Possession of Marijuana

Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation

Teakell, Tery Nelson – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence with Previous Conviction, and Hold for Harris County-Continuous Violence Against the Family

Andrews, Chris Adam – Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Iiams, Christian Charles – Assault/Family Violence

Thibodeaux, Glenn Davis – Hold for Harris County-Theft with two or more previous convictions

Andrews, Chris Adam Cosey, Damitreon Markquice Daniel, Don Paul Delacruz, Victor Iiams, Christian Charles Perew, David A. Robinson, Jeremy John Teakell, Tery Nelson Thibodeaux, Glenn Davis Vonner, Terrance Oshay Weeks, Casey Clark

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

