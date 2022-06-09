Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2022:
- Weeks, Casey Clark – Theft
- Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Delacruz, Victor – Hold for Gregg County-Aggravated Robbery
- Perew, David A. – Sale/Distribute/Display Harmful Material to Minor
- Cosey, Damitreon Markquice – Bond Forfeiture-Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder by Threat
- Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Possession of Marijuana
- Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
- Teakell, Tery Nelson – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence with Previous Conviction, and Hold for Harris County-Continuous Violence Against the Family
- Andrews, Chris Adam – Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
- Iiams, Christian Charles – Assault/Family Violence
- Thibodeaux, Glenn Davis – Hold for Harris County-Theft with two or more previous convictions