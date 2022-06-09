Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 7, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2022:

  • Weeks, Casey Clark – Theft
  • Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Delacruz, Victor – Hold for Gregg County-Aggravated Robbery
  • Perew, David A. – Sale/Distribute/Display Harmful Material to Minor
  • Cosey, Damitreon Markquice – Bond Forfeiture-Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder by Threat
  • Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Possession of Marijuana
  • Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Teakell, Tery Nelson – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence with Previous Conviction, and Hold for Harris County-Continuous Violence Against the Family
  • Andrews, Chris Adam – Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
  • Iiams, Christian Charles – Assault/Family Violence
  • Thibodeaux, Glenn Davis – Hold for Harris County-Theft with two or more previous convictions
Andrews, Chris Adam
Cosey, Damitreon Markquice
Daniel, Don Paul
Delacruz, Victor
Iiams, Christian Charles
Perew, David A.
Robinson, Jeremy John
Teakell, Tery Nelson
Thibodeaux, Glenn Davis
Vonner, Terrance Oshay
Weeks, Casey Clark

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.