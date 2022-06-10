Earl Herman Heider, 85, of Dayton passed away in San Jacinto County on June 4, 2022. Earl was born November 19, 1936, in Dayton, Texas to parents Charlie William Heider and Ella Sarah Ott Heider.

Earl was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools. He worked for T and L Drilling Rig and went to Nigeria for two years. Earl worked for Bill Moreau in the rice fields, Liberty County Precinct 4 and for the City of Dayton.

He was most proud of his service to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department where he was a faithful member for 34 years beginning in 1967 until 2001. During his service for the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department he was chief for 8 years and assistant chief for 12 years. There was never an event that Earl was not present helping and greeting people.

Earl was awarded the Dayton Citizen of the Year award in 2005 from the Liberty-Dayton Chamber of Commerce. The city of Dayton named February 7, 2019 the Earl Heider Day in his honor. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Ella and Charlie Heider; sisters, Ella and Eleanor (triplets) that died a few hours after birth; his sister, Charlie Jo McElvany and brother-in-law, Bobby McElvany. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, nephew, Gary McElvany and wife Jennifer; niece, Donna Klimitchek and husband Dennis; great nieces and nephews, Allen Klimitchek and wife Megan, Sarah Thibodeaux and husband Josh, Kate McElvany and Matthew McElvany; great-great niece and nephews, Mason Klimitchek, Ella Thibodeaux, and Ethan Thibodeaux.

Service for Earl will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

