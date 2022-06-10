Violet Annette Knight, age 77 of Lovelady, Texas stepped into Heaven on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born September 23, 1944, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Henry Gordon Needham and Bessie Maurine McGill Needham who preceded her in death along with her two brothers, Gordon Needham and Everett Needham.

Mrs. Knight was a member of First Baptist Church Grangerland for 30 years. She loved her family, hugs, and talking.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Robert D. Knight; daughter, Becky Rowland and husband Gary; son, Robert “Boots” Knight and wife Christi; sisters, Betty Gay and Shirley Tilson; sister-in-law, Marie Needham; brothers, Doug Needham and wife Ronette and Larry Needham; grandchildren, Maddie and Lily Knight; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church Grangerland. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Mission Board Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in her memory by calling 1-800-999-3113 and speaking to the operator.

