Misty Dawn Chapman, age 41, of New Caney, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born February 28, 1981, in Houston, Texas to parents Robert and Patsy Chapman.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Patsy Chapman; daughter, Patricia Rose Chapman; son, Jacob Brett Chapman; brothers, Robert Chapman, II. and Brandon Chapman; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

