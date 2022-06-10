Cheryl Standley Conn, 69, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, Texas. Cheryl was born on October 14, 1952 to the late Joseph Standley and Lois Allison in Texas City, Texas.

She was a retired computer technician for the Texas Workforce. She loved music and dancing. Nanny enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and always was looking foward to spending time with her grandchildren. At her leisure, Cheryl enjoyed watching NASCAR, but being outdoors birdwatching and camping was her favorite. Cheryl was a faithful servant for our Heavenly Father and at one time was a member of South Dayton Baptist Church.She will be truly missed by all who loved her.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael Standley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, James Conn and wife Courtney of Dayton, Texas; daughter, Megan Pinkston of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Alexis Conn, Kaylie Conn, Rylie Conn, Josie Conn, Adyn Pinkston, Schyler Pinkston, Todd “Jr” Cotie, and Devin Cotie.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 11:oo am at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Rev. Hector Marchado officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

