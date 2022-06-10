Business Spotlight: LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment & Rental

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment & Rental, 301 N. Washington Cleveland, Texas

281-592-5245

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Formerly Gates Supply. Sold to LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment in Winter of 2021. Welcome to LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment! Your premier Equipment Rental, Sales & Service center for East Texas. Local Yanmar Tractor & Tractor Implement dealer. We are also one of the largest Gravely dealers in Texas.

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

We have added 7 employees since January 1 and we look to add a couple more.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

We are a large supporter of the Cleveland Youth Rodeo & Livestock show. As we continue to meet people, we will see more opportunities to dive deeper into the community.

LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment & Rental

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

None listed.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

Our people! Our team is what separates LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment from other Rental & Sales companies. Their service-oriented mindset leaves you with the feeling that they actually care about your projects and goals.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

Look for LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment at www.lonestaroutdoorpower.com, or check Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

In eight years, we haven’t stopped growing. Cleveland is our third location, and we are always looking for the next opportunity.

LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment & Rental has a variety of tools and equipment available for rent.

