Kathleen Ellen Matheu passed away on May 16, 2022, at the age of seventy-four years old in Livingston, Texas.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 4:00 P.M in the Coldspring Community Center located at 101 E. Cedar Avenue, Coldspring, Texas.

Kathleen was born in San Francisco, California to Frank Finn and Margaret Finn on May 14, 1948. Her father was in the Army and throughout her childhood she lived in Okinawa” Japan; Munich, Germany; Ft Bragg, North Carolina; and Verona, Italy. She graduated from Terra Linda High School in Marin County, California.

She met the love of her life, Robert Matheu in Verona, Italy. She and Robert married on May 10, 1969, in Hanford, California. She attended. the University of California at Davis before moving to Texas, where she continued her education and graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

She worked as a legal secretary in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Austin, Texas. She continued with her schooling and graduated with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1983 from South Texas College of Law and began her own law practice in Humble, Texas and later moved her practice to Coldspring, Texas.

Kathleen enjoyed traveling, crafts, and educating others. She taught law classes at the Hightower Unit of the Texas prison system, paralegal courses at community colleges, and legal information classes for the community throughout her career.

She was involved in Rotary Club, Humble Chamber of Commerce, Humble Booster Club, San Jacinto County Chamber of Commerce, and Coldspring Area Business and Merchants ‘Association.

She was proceeded in death by her Parents, Frank and Margaret Finn and Brother in Law, Monroe Bryan. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Robert Matheu; her daughters, Danielle Mather-Nuro and Nicole Alexander; her sons in law, Tom Nuro and Collin Alexander; her grandchildren, Madison Alexander, Tanner Alexander and Henry Alexander; her sister, Barbara Bryan; by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

