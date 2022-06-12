Patrick Allen Roth, 30, of Batson, Texas, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1992, to Wiley Roth and Yolanda Roth in Beaumont, Texas. He was a “Down Hole” technician for Ard Well Services in Hull, Texas. Patrick love going fishing, gardening, riding horses, playing washers, and tinkering on stuff. Fat Pat loved his boys and being around kids. Everyone was called little Buddy or Bubba. Patrick will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas Dillard and WJ Roth.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Wiley and Yolanda Roth; sons, Slayden and Zayden Roth; brothers, BJ Thornton and wife Casey of Hull, TX, and Garth Roth of Hull, Texas. Patrick is survived by numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m., at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel. A Service of Remembrance will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 am. at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas, with Rev. Chris Carouthers officiating. Interment will follow to William Hart Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.

Honoring Patrick as pallbearers are Keith Gilmore, Brandon Downs, Joey Whiddon, Danny Hernandez, Garth Roth, and BJ Thornton. Honorary pallbearers are Slayden Roth, Zayden Roth, Wyatt Roth, Barron Roth, Kohen Thornton, and Chip Fregia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

