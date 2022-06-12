John “B.J.” Franklin Smith, 50, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born on Thursday, November 18, 1971, to John Franklin Smith Sr. and Virginia (Clark) Aldrich. B.J. is preceded in death by his father, John Franklin Smith, Sr; aunt, Angel; brother, Todd Ott and wife Stacey; furbaby, Charlie.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years, Kam Smith; sons, Justin Smith and wife Christina, Dylan Smith; daughters, Aaron Daniels and husband Todd, Madison Smith; brothers, Donald Ray Rogers and wife Sharon, James Paul Hoagland, Christopher Smith, and Fiancé Jackie; sisters, Linda Mathews and husband Charlie, Debra Good and husband Shaun and Kolina Smith; grandchildren, Kaceton, Camryn, Logan; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for B.J. will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16,2022 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10 am. Interment for B.J. will immediately follow at Montague Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John "B.J." Franklin Smith, please visit our floral store.

