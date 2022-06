The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2022:

Hines, Sallie N. II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Reliford, Linus Ray Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Billard, Donna Kay – Hold for Harris County-Theft with two or more convictions

