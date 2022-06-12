Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2022:
- McCormick, Michael Lee – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired Registration, Violation of Promise to Appear and Hold for Montgomery County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Order Setting Aside Bond-Assault
- Martinez, Juan Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sprague, Shannon Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Buckalew, Johnny – Parole Violation
- Acosta Sosa, Edwin – Possession of Marijuana
- Perez, Richard Charles – Public Intoxication
- Shepard, David III – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Clark, Anthony – Hold for Jefferson County