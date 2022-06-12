Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2022:

McCormick, Michael Lee – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired Registration, Violation of Promise to Appear and Hold for Montgomery County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Order Setting Aside Bond-Assault

Martinez, Juan Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sprague, Shannon Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Buckalew, Johnny – Parole Violation

Acosta Sosa, Edwin – Possession of Marijuana

Perez, Richard Charles – Public Intoxication

Shepard, David III – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Clark, Anthony – Hold for Jefferson County

