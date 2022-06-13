Dayton Chamber takes Road Trip Across America at food-tasting event

An estimated 350 people passed through the doors of the Dayton Community Center on Thursday, June 9, for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Dayton.
According to Staci Wise, a spokesperson for the Chamber, attendance was good and participation from local businesses, churches and organizations had the Community Center packed with booths offering food, drinks and treats.
“I think it was a success. I think Shelby Eiland (administrative assistant for the Chamber) did a great job organizing this year’s event. I think local businesses were able to reach the community in a good way,” Wise said. The event was the last Chamber event for Eiland who left for a position with the City of Dayton.
This year the Taste of Dayton featured a theme of Road Trip Across America, and each booth represented a different state and featured food from that state. The “Texas” booth, sponsored by Bear Plumbing, won Best Food for its barbecue and potato salad, and Best Decorated Booth.
Taste of Dayton was sponsored this year by DayNet, Burt’s Pressure Washing, City of Dayton, Community Resource Credit Union, MobilOil Credit Union, Chicken Express, OmniPoint Health and Thrif-Tee Food Center.
The Chamber is now hard at work on its next event – a new teachers luncheon on July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsors are needed for this event, as well as promotional items for swag bags that will be given to each teacher. Suggested items for the swag bags include post-it notes, pens, pencils, water bottles, snacks, notebooks, lip balms, coffee mugs and other treats.
For more information on donating items or sponsoring this event, send an email to info@daytontxchamber.com.