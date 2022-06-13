Dayton Chamber takes Road Trip Across America at food-tasting event

An estimated 350 people passed through the doors of the Dayton Community Center on Thursday, June 9, for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Dayton.

According to Staci Wise, a spokesperson for the Chamber, attendance was good and participation from local businesses, churches and organizations had the Community Center packed with booths offering food, drinks and treats.

“I think it was a success. I think Shelby Eiland (administrative assistant for the Chamber) did a great job organizing this year’s event. I think local businesses were able to reach the community in a good way,” Wise said. The event was the last Chamber event for Eiland who left for a position with the City of Dayton.

The Lions Club and McDonalds partnered with their booths at the Taste of Dayton. It is the goal of the Dayton Noon Lions Club to further that partnership and ensure that more children have access to free eye exams and special needs camps.

This year the Taste of Dayton featured a theme of Road Trip Across America, and each booth represented a different state and featured food from that state. The “Texas” booth, sponsored by Bear Plumbing, won Best Food for its barbecue and potato salad, and Best Decorated Booth.

Taste of Dayton was sponsored this year by DayNet, Burt’s Pressure Washing, City of Dayton, Community Resource Credit Union, MobilOil Credit Union, Chicken Express, OmniPoint Health and Thrif-Tee Food Center.

The Chamber is now hard at work on its next event – a new teachers luncheon on July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsors are needed for this event, as well as promotional items for swag bags that will be given to each teacher. Suggested items for the swag bags include post-it notes, pens, pencils, water bottles, snacks, notebooks, lip balms, coffee mugs and other treats.

For more information on donating items or sponsoring this event, send an email to info@daytontxchamber.com.

Dressed as a pair of kings and a showgirl, this trio of queens from JLA Realty in Dayton represented the state of Nevada in the Road Trip Across America, a food-tasting event for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 9. JLA Realty had three booths at the Taste of Dayton, this one representing Alaska. Representatives with Evermark, a commercial real estate group of JLA Realty, featured maple syrup covered waffles at their Taste of Dayton. They selected Vermont for the Chamber’s Road Trip Across America-themed food-tasting event. They are a family favorite today in households across America but Rice Krispie Treats began in 1939 when they were first created by Malitta Jensen and Mildred Day in Iowa. Pastor Ken Davis and members of Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton celebrated the history at the Taste of Dayton on Thursday, June 9. Universal Agape Love staff had people “California Dreamin” at their booth at the Taste of Dayton on Thursday, June 9. Brooks Hiller, owner of Heritage Mortgage, offered his renowned margaritas at the Taste of Dayton on Thursday, June 9. Eastgate Church representatives celebrated Nebraska by offering a yummy corn dip and chips at Taste of Dayton on Thursday, June 9, at the Dayton Community Center. Sherial Lawson, former Dayton city council member, makes the rounds at Taste of Dayton on Thursday, June 9, at the Dayton Community Center. The City of Dayton’s booth at the Taste of Dayton was inspired by the TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati.” The Dayton Chamber’s theme this year was Road Trip Across America, so each booth featured a different state and offered food items for which those states are known. At this booth, they gave away Buckeye candy, a confection of peanut butter and chocolate. LifeShare representatives used the Taste of Dayton to raise awareness for the need for blood donations. Community Resource Credit Union Thrif-Tee Food Center

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

