10-year-old with terminal cancer sworn in as honorary Liberty police officer

A 10-year-old Pearland, Texas, boy battling terminal brain cancer is the newest member of Liberty Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary peace officer during a ceremony on Friday, June 10.

Since being diagnosed with terminal anaplastic ependymoma in September 2018 and initially given just months to live, Daniel, who once aspired to be a police officer, has been on a quest to be an honorary peace officer for every law enforcement agency in the United States. So far, he has sworn in with more than 560 agencies.

“We are going to keep going until his gas runs out,” said his father, Theodis Daniel. “I’ve told him, ‘You have cancer. Can we do anything to change that?’ I don’t need to constantly remind him of that. I also told him we have to figure out how he’s going to live the rest of his life.”

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, sits among other Liberty police officers during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, June 10.

Believing that happiness is the key to life, the Daniel family says they will keep pushing forward with DJ. He is currently part of a trial pharmaceutical program through Baylor School of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital that may extend his life.

In his 10 years of life, he has undergone 11 brain surgeries and has a permanent drain in his brain, his father said.

His admiration for law enforcement began during Hurricane Harvey when the Daniel family was displaced by the storm to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Having only just moved to the Houston area two weeks earlier, the Daniel family found themselves in the midst of a historic storm. Theodis said there were three officers in particular who made an impression on his son.

Since his quest began, DJ has acquired a countless number of badges, challenge coins and other items from his swearing-in ceremonies. He also has received congressional citations and other mementos from members of Congress.

“He is showing the extension his hugs will go,” said Theodis.

The swearing-in ceremony at Liberty Police Department was timed with the swearing-in of new officers and promoted staff. For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented celebratory swearing-in ceremonies with families. Instead, officers were sworn in by Chief Gary Martin.

“Even though they had a swearing-in with me, we like to do a swearing-in ceremony where family and friends can come and celebrate with our officers. This is not a small feat for these officers. They go through grueling background checks. They are interviewed three or four times. We go back as far as humanly possible to determine the quality of our officers,” Martin said. “Before you are some of the finest that there are [in law enforcement]. We are bless and thankful to have them.”

Friday’s ceremony celebrated the promotions of Sgt. Christopher Watson, Cpl. Bertha Almazan and Cpl. Adam McBride, and officers Justin McGraw, Victoria Brooks, Robert Twine, Brittiany Carrier and Garland Barrett. The oaths were administered before Liberty County Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert, who is filling in as an interim municipal judge.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel stands to be recognized during a swearing-in ceremony at Liberty Police Department on June 10. Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert, an interim municipal judge for Liberty, officiated the oaths of office for Liberty Police Department’s new officers on Friday, June 10. Cpl. Adam McBride (left) and Sgt. Chris Watson are sworn into their promoted positions by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert on Friday, June 10. Not pictured is Cpl. Bertha Almazan who was unable to attend the ceremony. Lt. Chip Fairchild (right) pins a sergeant badge on the uniform of Sgt. Chris Watson. Lt. Chip Fairchild (right) pins a sergeant badge on the uniform of Cpl. Adam McBride. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is sworn in as an honorary officer for Liberty Police Department by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace and Interim Municipal Court Judge Stephen Hebert. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is sworn in as an honorary officer for Liberty Police Department by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace and Interim Municipal Court Judge Stephen Hebert. Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin welcomes the families of his officers to the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, June 10. Liberty Police Department’s command staff pose for a photo with the newly-sworn in officers on Friday, June 10. Garland “King” Barrett, son of Liberty Police Officer Garland Barrett, pins on his father’s badge during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, June 10. Aodhán McGraw, son of Liberty Police Officer Justin McGraw, pins on his father’s badge while the child’s mother looks on. Brayson and Blakelynn, the children of Liberty Police Officer Brittiany Carrier, joined her at her swearing-in ceremony on Friday, June 10. Left to right: Liberty Police Officers Brittiany Carrier, Garland Barrett and Robert Twine Left to right: Liberty Police Officers Kyle Cornelius, Justin McGraw and Victoria Brooks Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace and Interim Municipal Judge Stephen Hebert administers the oath of office to Liberty Police Officers Kyle Cornelius (left to right), Justin McGraw, Victoria Brooks, Brittiany Carrier, Garland Barrett and Robert Twine. Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin and Lt. Chip Fairchild congratulate honorary peace officer DJ Daniels after his swearing-in on Friday, June 10.

