Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2022:

  • Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card
  • Hart, Jahray Ju – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McCoy, Sarah – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled, Cruelty to Non-Livestock and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Artis, James Austin – Theft of Property
  • Gutierrez-Gonzalez, Jorge – Public Intoxication
  • Stevenson, Jennifer Renee – Cut Across Driveway/Parking Lot/Sidewalk, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
