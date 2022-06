The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 11, 2022:

Plummer, Whisper Andrews – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

Prudencio Villatoro, Teofilo – Intoxication Assault

Aguilar-Cruz, Juan – Public Intoxication

Aguilar-Cruz, Juan Plummer, Whisper Andrews Prudencio Villatoro, Teofilo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook