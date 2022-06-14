Tickets now on sale for Valley Players’ summer musical

The Valley Players will present “9 to 5, the Musical” for eight performances only starting on Thursday, June 16. The musical is based on the 1980 film with the same name that was written and performed by Dolly Parton, along with acting performances by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Taking on the lead roles in the Valley Players’ production will be Jerre’ Delaney as Doralee Rhodes, Julie Newman as Violet Newstead, Kaci Rhine as Judy Bernly, Josh Hair as Franklin Hart and David Hargis as Mr. Tinsworthy.

The Valley Players’ all-volunteer staff and crew have been gearing up for this musical for weeks, working well beyond 9 to 5.

“Dolly Parton orchestrated the movie to musical transition and this show features many toe tappers as well as the title track, 9 to 5. I can promise that you’ll have a great time,” said Joe Roberts, the show’s director.

Show times are:

Thursday, June 16 – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 17 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 – 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets for any of the shows, click here. Tickets are $15 per person.

The Valley Players perform at the Humphreys-Burson Theater, 1710 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty. For more information, call 936-336-5887. Follow The Valley Players on Facebook to keep up with the latest information on shows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

