Brazos Transit District named ‘Transit Agency of the Year’

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Region VI named Brazos Transit District the Transit System of the Year for 2022.

FTA’s Region VI regulates and serves 226 transit agencies for the States of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. FTA recognized BTD for its efforts to meet the Federal requirements and provide high quality transit services in its communities.

Brazos Transit District is a general public transportation provider. BTD operates Fixed Routes, ADA Paratransit Service, and Demand and Response. Brazos Transit District was founded in 1974 and covered the seven counties of the Brazos Valley.

BTD now serves 21 counties in Central and East Texas covering over 14,000 square miles with a population of 1,350,120 (US Census Bureau, 2019).

