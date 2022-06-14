Business Spotlight: Calvary Medical Clinic/Calvary Urgent Care

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

Calvary Medical Clinic/Calvary Urgent Care, locations in Cleveland, Livingston and Humble

108 S. William Barnett Ave., Cleveland, 281-592-9775

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Calvary Medical Clinic was started by Dr. Joseph Goin back in 2001 in Cleveland, Texas, as a Pediatrician/General Practice doctor’s office. Since its inception, it has grown to offer services at our other locations in Livingston, Texas and Humble, Texas. Our Humble location also has an Urgent Care facility that is open 6 days a week.

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

Calvary Medical employs about 50 staff members and 12 medical providers. There is most always employment opportunity at Calvary Medical Clinic.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Calvary Medical is an involved member of each Chamber of Commerce where we have an office location. We are also a Chamber Ambassador for each of those communities.

Calvary Urgent Care is open in Humble, Texas, six days a week.

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

Our communities are made up of diverse family units, from the single mom and single dad trying to make ends meet, to the suit and tie businessman or businesswoman trying to manage million dollar accounts. Every patient is a VIP patient at Calvary Medical.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

We are proud of the reputation that Dr. Goin has built where he has opened his practices. Dr. Goin is one of the most compassionate and understanding physicians that you will ever meet.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

We have our Medical Clinics and Urgent Care listed on Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Search for Calvary Medical in either Cleveland, Livingston, or Humble and you will find us.

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

As we all grow older, every day the need for medical care in our own personal lives and the lives of the ones that we love increases continually. At Calvary Medical Clinic, we strive to be there for those that need medical care. Calvary Medical Clinic and Calvary Urgent Care are Christian based clinics founded on Christian principles. Our newest brand logo includes a red medical insignia with a caduceus overlay. The caduceus is traditionally recognized in the modern world as a medical symbol of healing. Our motto at Calvary Medical has always been, “Where Your Healing Begins.” We look forward to improving the Quality of Life for you and your family at Calvary Medical Clinic & Calvary Urgent Care.

David Martin of Calvary Medical Clinic in Cleveland is the Ambassador of the Month for June 2022 for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. He is pictured with Chamber Board President Raylene Atkinson.

