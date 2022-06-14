Liberty Municipal Library begins summer reading program

It’s here! The Liberty Municipal Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program is finally here offering six weeks of reading and entertainment for all area children ages birth through sixth grade. The program will offer professional entertainers, lots of new books, and fun prizes.

Now is the time to sign up children for the free program which runs from June 13 through July 22. All events will take place at 2:30 p.m. with the exception of the last day, July 22, when an exciting Foam Party will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

June 13 is the first day to check out books and the first entertainment will be on Thursday June 16 when the Liberty Fire Department will be onsite to show youngsters their shiny red fire trucks and firefighting gear. Snow cones will also be offered outside on the back lawn under the trees. The snow cone trailer is made available by First Liberty National Bank, and the library staff will be preparing the cool treats with assistance from the Friends of the Library.

The theme of this year’s Summer Reading program at Liberty Municipal Library is An Ocean of Possibilities.

On June 23, Talewise will return with great storytelling along with an interesting science experiment. This event will be held in the Humphreys Burson Theatre.

June 30 will be craft day, which is always great fun. New crafts will be offered for all age levels.

July 7 will feature the magician John O’Bryant, who will amaze and astound the audience with his feats of magic in the theater.

On July 14, biologist Laurie Gonzales of the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge will present a fascinating program on wildlife in the refuge.

The last day of the program, July 22, will feature something new for Liberty: a Foam Party put on by Big Time Bubbles of San Antonio. A giant size foam machine will create a huge play area filled with non-toxic foam for children to enjoy. Participants may wear their swimsuits, and everyone should bring along a big fluffy towel to dry off with.

There is no cost to join in on the fun. A free library card is required for each participating child. A parent or guardian must present an official ID or driver license showing proof of Texas residency to receive a card.

Throughout the program children will be rewarded for their reading efforts. Parents will use a special reading time log to keep up with how many hours each week their child reads, and for reading the required number of minutes, children will receive a small weekly prize and a participation coupon to enter prize drawings at the end of the program. Drawing prizes will include tickets to Pirate’s Bay Water Park in Baytown, The Children’s Museum of Houston, and Max Bowl in Baytown.

For more information, please contact the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901. The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For anyone needing special accommodations to attend any of these programs, please contact the library at least 24 hours in advance of the event so accommodations can be made.

