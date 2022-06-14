Academic Accolades: Local students earn honors, degrees



The following is a compilation of the accomplishments of local and area college students:

McNeese State University confers degrees

McNeese State University conferred degrees on 756 graduates during the 158th commencement ceremonies May 13 in Burton Coliseum.

The spring Class of 2022 included graduates from 33 parishes, 18 states and 30 countries and 771 degrees will be awarded, including 29 associate degrees, 633 bachelor’s degrees, 108 master’s degrees and one education specialist degree.

Spring graduates from the area are:

BAYTOWN: Priscilla Janelle Ibarra, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; David Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Management

LIVINGSTON: Gabriel Cody Gonzales, Bachelor of Music

TARKINGTON: Chloe Elizabeth Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

WINNIE: Matlin S. Starnes, Bachelor of Arts in Art

Cleveland’s Sweeten named to ACU’s Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll

Adrianna Sweeten of Cleveland was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. Sweeten is a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Sweeten was among more than 1,200 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual “U.S. News Best Colleges” edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category.

LeTourneau University announces Spring 2022 President’s List

Mark Collins of Hull, Texas, was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor. Collins is working toward a Bachelor of Business Management.

LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the President’s List is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.

“As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Claiming every workplace in every nation as their mission field, LeTourneau University graduates are professionals of ingenuity and Christ-like character who see life’s work as a holy calling with eternal impact. For additional information, visit www.letu.edu.

Addison David of Liberty named to Harding University Dean’s List

Addison David, a Senior studying integrative studies, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

Taylor Casey of Mont Belvieu, made the President’s List at Georgia College

Taylor Casey of Mont Belvieu, Texas, made the President’s List at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.

SNHU announces Winter 2022 President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Krystal Smith of Cleveland

Mason Cabirac of Dayton

Andrew Mayes of Splendora

Melisa Miller of Cleveland

Kevin Shaw of Liberty

Fernando Erazo of Splendora

SNHU announces Winter 2022 Dean’s List

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Anne Lichota of Dayton

Linda Burns of Dayton

Shelsea Vanessa Esquivel Sagrero of Benito Juarez

Zachary Favela of Dayton

Amber Jackson of Cleveland





