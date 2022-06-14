Virginia (Everitt) Hopson, 72, of Shepherd, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born on Monday, September 12, 1949, in Livingston, Texas, to Collis and Ruth (Hopper) Everitt, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Virginia was also preceded in death by husband, Odis Hopson, brother, Jerry Everitt, and nephew, Collis Bill Everitt.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving fur baby, Pixie; brothers, George Everitt and wife Gayla, Dan Everitt and wife Sandy; nephews, Travis Everitt and wife Kristy, Jodaniel Everitt and wife Randi, Cody Everitt and wife Morgan; nieces, Candy Currie and husband Zack, Michelle Everitt, Faith Cottrell and husband David; along with numerous other loving great nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.

Visitation for Virginia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 am. Interment for Virginia will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Zack Currie and Ronald Ellisor officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

