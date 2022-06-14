Naomi Susan Morgan, 72, of Shepherd, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on November 17, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to James Reece Morgan and Peggy Morgan, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Susie was also preceded in death by sister, Donna Franklin, son, Robert Dwayne, daughters, Dana Jo Stowe and Diana Kay Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Regina and husband Ronnie, Peggy and husband Tracy, Patrick and wife Cassandra, Robert McAdams Senior, Richard McAdams; brother, Mike Morgan; sister, Rebecca Crossno; grandchildren, Ronni Junior, Leslie and husband Charles, Cody and wife Annie, Kylie, Devin, Selena and husband Trey, Gabby, Dillan, Shameron and wife Christian, Lane, Mark and wife Nacona, Bobby, Jake, Johnny and wife Taylor, Jesse, Josh and wife Samantha, Wyatt, Marshall, Tyler and wife Cristian, Kersty and husband Adam, Garrett; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Brandie, Colton, Leighton, Weston, CJ, Grayden, Korbyn, Traycelynn, Tracy, Mark Junior, Abby, Alli, Alyssa, Connor, Audrey, Artemis, Rory, Axel, Trinity, Emory, Ava; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Naomi will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin 4:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

