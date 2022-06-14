Gene Delbert Butcher, 84, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home. Gene was born April 18, 1938 in Dayton, Texas, to George and Pauline Silhavy Butcher.

Gene attended Dayton schools and proudly served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton and worked for Benson Pipeline and Taylor Pipeline. He loved being with his family and especially when they would have a crawfish boil. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lena Butcher, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Butcher and Henry Butcher, sisters, Joanne Moore, Evelyn Andress, and Brenda Anglin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Clayte Sebek and wife Cindy, Sandra Thomas and husband Jeff, Rick Sebek and wife Laura, Carolyn Fielder and George Butcher and wife Kerrie; twenty grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Frankie Butcher and wife Gale and Ernest Butcher and wife Darlene; sisters, Betty Brown and Ernestine Fregia and husband Nathan; sisters-in-law, Redia Butcher and Jaunelle Butcher; brother-in-law, Leo Moore and his best friend, Joe Graves, Sr.; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Gene will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Charles officiating. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

