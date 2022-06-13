Large crowd braves the heat for Outdoor Expo in Cleveland

The Outdoor Expo, a free, family-friendly annual event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, saw a crowd of more than 2,000 people on Saturday, June 11, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland.

“I think it was a great turnout despite the heat index being so high. We thought the heat might keep people away but it didn’t. We planned for around 2,000 to 2,500 to attend, which was more than last year,” said Chamber Executive Victoria Good. “It was good to see so many people having a good time together.”

This year’s Outdoor Expo enjoyed new attractions, including Entergy’s Arc and Spark powerline safety demonstration.

The power of electricity was demonstrated by Entergy Texas linemen at the Outdoor Expo on Saturday.

“They demonstrated what will happen if you come into contact with electricity from a downed tree or if a power line falls into water,” said Good.

Volunteers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Game Thief program provided hunter safety demonstration and a chance for children to try archery. Texas AgriLife Extension Agent and Cleveland ISD school board trustee Amanda Brooks and her team set up an adventure area where one of the most-popular attractions was a week-old mini donkey.

Snake handler Adrian Berg gave demonstrations on snakes and reptiles throughout the day-long event. He explained to children the various kinds of snakes that are native to Texas and how children should respond if they come into contact with one. The reptile and amphibian show also included snapping turtles and alligator snapping turtles.

The arena at Stancil Exposition Center was set up as a Kid Zone that was sponsored by BNSF Railway.

“We do this event for families but mostly for the kids who might not have an opportunity to go fishing or to shoot a bow,” Good said. “This event could not be done successfully without the help of the volunteers. This year, we had Cleveland Varsity softball girls and Royal Braves band students help out, along with members of the Chamber and the community, and the time they donate, especially in the heat, is greatly appreciated.”

This year’s Outdoor Expo was sponsored by BNSF Railway, Lazyman Stands of Cleveland, City of Cleveland, Whataburger, Good Promotions, Martin Chevrolet, Southside Bank, IC Custom Homes, De Montrond Ford, Entergy, Austin Bank, MTC-Oliver J. Bell Unit, Lansdowne Moody, State Farm-Scott Shuff, Trinity Armory, Renewal by Andersen of Houston, Outhouse Solutions, Humana, Concordia Insurance, K&R Propane, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Texas Awning, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Wilkie’s Tire and Automotive and Sonic Drive-In.

Cleveland Chamber Executive Director Victoria Good and BNSF Railway’s Gary Laffoon stand alongside a banner listing the sponsors of this year’s Outdoor Expo. Adrian Berg demonstrates the safe way to hold a turtle to avoid a serious injury. Turtles have remarkable extension of their necks toward the top of their shell, he said. The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was represented at Outdoor Expo on Saturday. Cleveland firefighters provide an up-close view of a fire truck to the children who attended the Outdoor Expo on Saturday, June 11, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. Rachel Hall, a member of Cleveland Lions Club and a candidate in the run-off election for Cleveland City Council, volunteered for gate duty at this year’s Outdoor Expo in Cleveland. A week-old mini donkey was the star of the adventure area at the Outdoor Expo on Saturday in Cleveland. He is seen with Max Good, the son of Chamber Executive Director Victoria Good.

