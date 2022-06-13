19-year-old killed in head-on crash in Liberty

A 19-year-old man from Houston died around 11 p.m. Sunday in a head-on crash on US 90 at Lee Tims Road near the Liberty-Ames city limits.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the young man was heading westbound in a Chevy Cobalt when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and drove directly into the path of an eastbound GMC SUV. The two vehicles collided head on and the Chevy Cobalt burst into flames.

“His car was on fire when officers arrived. They attempted to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. It appears he was dead on impact and did not die as a result of the fire,” Fairchild said.

The man’s body was sent to the Jefferson County morgue for autopsy.

Fairchild said he does not believe the young man has ties to Liberty County and was simply passing through on his way to the Houston area when the crash occurred.

The female driver of the GMC SUV, who works as a prison guard, was injured and transported to Methodist Hospital in Baytown with non-life-threatening injuries. Fairchild said she is expected to survive.

The 18-wheeler and its driver were not injured, Fairchild said.

