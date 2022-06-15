Willie Frank Martin, age 81, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born December 24, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Clint John “CJ” and Willie Hrell Sanders Martin who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Martin.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Coogler, Emily Merino and Cindy Roberts; sons, Brandon Martin and Dane Keith; brothers, Dennis Martin and John Wayne Martin; grandchildren, Beaux Martin, Blake Martin, Paisley Hearn, Justin Coogler, Carley Coogler, Jeremy Roberts, Jennifer Roberts, Dane Ray Keith, Summer Merino, Jordan Merino, Brock Merino, Diego Merino; great grandchildren, Ava Coogler and Addison Coogler; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Wells Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

