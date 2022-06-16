Fatal accident claims life near Romayor

A 26-year-old Cleveland man, Michael Schipula, was killed in a fiery crash on FM 787, 13 miles east of Cleveland, around 5:22 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Robert Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Schipula was traveling westbound on FM 787 in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he crashed head-on with a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Sergio Ibarra, 42, of Cleveland.

“Both units left the roadway after the crash and Unit 1 (Schipula’s vehicle) caught on fire. Mr. Schipula was pronounced dead at the scene,” Willoughby said.

Ibarra and his passenger, 17-year-old Juan Ibarra, of Cleveland, were flown by air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Neal Funeral Home was called to transport Schipula’s body to the medical examiner’s office in Beaumont for autopsy.

The accident is still under investigation by Trooper William Koen.

