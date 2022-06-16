Three-vehicle accident kills one east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16, ended in tragedy with one driver killed and two other drivers injured. The accident took place on SH 105 east of Moss Hill about one mile from the Liberty-Hardin county line.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the deceased is a Liberty County woman. She was killed upon impact in the accident.

The accident involved a Walmart 18-wheeler and two personal vehicles. The makes and models of the vehicles are not being reported at this time in order to ensure that the woman’s next of kin has been fully notified.

Debris litters SH 105 east of Moss Hill on Thursday following a fatal accident involving three vehicles.

The driver of one of the personal vehicles was airlifted to a Houston-area trauma center. The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported by ground ambulance to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The accident brought traffic on SH 105 to a halt while authorities worked the accident and cleared the scene. Willoughby projected that the roadway will be open to a single lane of traffic around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He could not say when the entire roadway will be cleared.

Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Cleveland was dispatched to the scene to transport the deceased victim.

Smith Towing and Smith Environmental Services of Cleveland assisted with clearing the roadway and vehicles.

The accident is being investigated by Troopers Broadway, Godfrey and Smith, and Sgt. Willoughby. No other information is available at this time.

