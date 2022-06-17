Batson woman identified as victim of fatal crash east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident on SH 105 east of Moss Hill on Thursday claimed the life of a 47-year-old Batson woman.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the victim is Dorothy “Christy” Guedry Weaver. She died at the scene as a result of a crash through no fault of her own, he said.

“She was the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Willoughby said.

Weaver was traveling eastbound on SH 105 in a 2011 Toyota Tundra when a westbound tractor-trailer driven by David Dobson, 29, of Humble, Texas, was struck head-on by an eastbound 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Brian Gallander, 58, of Batson, Willoughby said.

“For an unknown reason, Unit 1, driven by Gallander, drifted into the westbound lane and struck the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer. The crash caused Unit 2 – the tractor trailer – to jackknife and veer across both lanes of travel. That’s when the tractor-trailer collided with Unit 3, Ms. Weaver’s vehicle,” Willoughby said.

After the crash, Gallander was airlifted from the scene to a Houston-area trauma center in serious, but stable, condition. His condition is unknown. Dobson suffered fewer injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center.

The accident may result in criminal charges filed against Gallander, according to Willoughby.

“We are determining the best route to go as far as charges go. We will be meeting with the District Attorney’s Office to discuss our investigation,” he said.

The tractor-trailer is owned by U.S. Express, which is contracted with Walmart to haul goods to its stores and warehouses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

