Carole Marie Hardy, age 78 of Dayton, Texas, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born February 11, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents LeRoy and Ann Henning who preceded her in death along with her husband, Gordon Hardy; and sister, Holly Ferguson.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Miller and husband Doug, Cheryl Gilbert and husband Dennis, Katherine Hellyer and husband Ross; sister, Melody McAuly; brother, Paul Henning and wife Amy; grandchildren, Jason Miller and wife Stephanie, Brandon Miller, George Hellyer and wife Allison, Justin Hellyer, Elizabeth Gray and husband Corey, Esther Gilbert, and Micah Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Strader, Ryan Miller, Becca Miller, Collin Jones, Whitley Mol, Toby Gray, Audrey Gray, and Crawford Hellyer; along with 7 great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the house at Tarkington River Fellowship, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Tarkington River Fellowship, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

