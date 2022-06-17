Robert Alton Mounts was born November 13, 1961 in Williamson, West Virginia, to parents, Alton Mounts and Nevada Hensley Mounts. Robert passed away in The Woodlands, Texas, on June 13, 2022 at the age of 60.

He was a loving and compassionate man that loved God and his family. Robert was known as the patriarch of his family and enjoyed his time spent with them. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, like playing billiards, and watching old western movies.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 36 years, Deborah Mounts; brothers, Columbus Oliver Mounts and Cletis Dale Mounts; sister, Deborah Lynn Mounts. He is survived by his children, Austin Mounts, John Scarberry and wife Amanda, Catherine Cleveland; brothers, Lonnie Mounts, and Curtis Mounts and wife Eunice; sisters, Unona Burton and husband Patrick, and Hazel Gray; grandchildren, Cody, Michael, Steven, Kaitlen, Robert, Kaelin, and Joshua; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 1-3pm. Funeral service will begin at 3pm with Pastor Mickey Fountain officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be, John Scarberry, Michael Cleveland, William Cline, Brandon Mounts, Curtis Mounts Jr, and Alton-Wayne Mounts.

