William Gregg Simpson, OD, 64, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 18, 1957, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to LTC Gordon Thomas and Ruth Blair Simpson. Gregg graduated from DeRidder High School, DeRidder, Louisiana, class of 1975. While a student at The University of Texas at San Antonio, Gregg met the love of his life, Nancy Minette Schmudlach. On July 11, 1981, they married and began their life together.

Gregg proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army, working as an Optical Laboratory Instructor and Specialist. During his time in the service, he received his Bachelor’s Degree from Regis University in Technical Management, along with his Associate’s Degree in Ophthalmic Theory and Technology. While a student at the University of Houston College of Optometry, he served as a teacher’s assistant in Ophthalmic Optics. In 1987, Gregg began his career with Dr. Glenn Ellisor, as an Optician. He received his Doctorate in Optometry in 1994. Dr. Simpson and longtime friend and classmate, Dr. Janet Block, started their own Vision Source Atascocita practice in 2006. The generosity and compassion he provided radiated the love he had for his patients. He was a member of the Texas Optometric Association, the American Optometric Association, and a Diplomate of The American Board of Optometry.

Gregg was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, Baytown, Texas, and a former member of Atascocita Lutheran Church, Humble, Texas, and Lord of Life Lutheran Church, The Woodlands, Texas. He enjoyed being a greeter, singing in the church choir, and participating in the bell choir and food pantry at St. Paul’s. He was a member of Fellowship of Christian Optometrists, where he traveled to third world countries on vision mission trips to Panama, Mexico, and Africa with Living Waters.

Gregg pursued multiple hobbies, including vegetable gardening, and beekeeping. He was a talented alto and tenor saxophonist, avid golfer and played many charity golf tournaments. Gregg was a people person and genuinely caring of others. He will be deeply missed.

Gregg leaves behind his beloved wife of forty-one years, The Reverend Nancy Minette Simpson, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Baytown; his parents LTC Gordon Thomas and Ruth Simpson of San Antonio; his brother Michael Simpson, MD and wife Pamela Patten, PHD of Colorado Springs; cousins and numerous beloved relatives; his colleague and co-owner Janet Block, OD; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Friday, June 17, 2022, Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 712 Schilling Avenue, Baytown, Texas 77520, followed by a luncheon. A graveside service and committal will be held at 9:45am, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.

Memorials can be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

