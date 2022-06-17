Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2022:
- Sanders, Kristin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Foster, Tommy Lee – Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)
- Gumms, Marcus – Theft
- Morales, Santiago – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Tyronda Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
- St. Julian, Joseph Wendell Jr. – Criminal Mischief
- McBride, Glen Deal – Driving While License invalid with previous convictions
- Graggs, Robert Dwayne – Theft of Property
- Suess, Emma – Theft of Property
- Niemeyer, Noah Martin – Theft of Property