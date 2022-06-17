Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2022:

  • Sanders, Kristin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Foster, Tommy Lee – Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)
  • Gumms, Marcus – Theft
  • Morales, Santiago – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Brown, Tyronda Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
  • St. Julian, Joseph Wendell Jr. – Criminal Mischief
  • McBride, Glen Deal – Driving While License invalid with previous convictions
  • Graggs, Robert Dwayne – Theft of Property
  • Suess, Emma – Theft of Property
  • Niemeyer, Noah Martin – Theft of Property
Brown, Tyronda
Foster, Tommy
Graggs, Robert Dwayne
Gumms, Marcus
Kimble, Jeremy Glenn
Morales, Santiago
Niemeyer, Noah Martin
Sanders, Kristin Lee
St. Julian, Joseph Wendell Jr.
Suess, Emma

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.