Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2022:

Sanders, Kristin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Foster, Tommy Lee – Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)

Gumms, Marcus – Theft

Morales, Santiago – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Tyronda Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver

St. Julian, Joseph Wendell Jr. – Criminal Mischief

McBride, Glen Deal – Driving While License invalid with previous convictions

Graggs, Robert Dwayne – Theft of Property

Suess, Emma – Theft of Property

Niemeyer, Noah Martin – Theft of Property

