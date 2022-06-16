Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2022:

Kittle, Brieanna Joann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Robinson, Deon – Deadly Conduct, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Palma-Valenta, Francisco – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Smith, Amber Gean – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

Burch, Melissa Ann – Motion to Revoke-Theft of Property

Thompson, Kevin Terrance – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Driving While License Invalid and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

