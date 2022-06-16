Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2022:

  • Kittle, Brieanna Joann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Robinson, Deon – Deadly Conduct, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Palma-Valenta, Francisco – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Smith, Amber Gean – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
  • Burch, Melissa Ann – Motion to Revoke-Theft of Property
  • Thompson, Kevin Terrance – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Driving While License Invalid and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
